Report: Nancy Pelosi Aiming to Push Gavin Newsom for 2028

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) reportedly wants to push California Gov. Gavin Newsom as the 2028 Democratic nominee for president.

Sources close to Pelosi told Axios that the Democratic Party leader has been pushing Newsom for 2028 behind closed doors, given that the two have been working together, going back to his days as San Francisco mayor.

“Pelosi has one of the strongest donor networks in Democratic politics. She’s been a key validator for Newsom as he’s emerged on the national stage and become one of President Trump’s most visible foes,” noted Axios.

A former aide to the House Speaker even said that Pelosi has been a bit of a “Gavin fan-girl,” noting that she “doesn’t crush on many people.”

“I will say this: She’s hardly ever wrong. When she says she sees something, it’s a real thing,” the aide added.

Aides also said that Pelosi has privately expressed admiration for how Newsom navigated the age of President Donald Trump “with a combination of defiance and charm.”

Pelosi also previously told the New Yorker that Newsom has been a “masterful” leader in the age of Trump.

“From the standpoint of leadership, vision, and values, knowledge of the issues, strategic thinking about how to get things done … he’s masterful,” she said.

Pelosi also told Vogue that she has “seen him grow politically” over the years.

“I’ve also seen him have this beautiful family, and for all of us who love him, seeing him evolve has been wonderful to behold,” Pelosi said

A spokesperson for Pelosi declined to comment on the situation, but Newsom spokesperson Lindsey Cobia told Axios that the governor has always celebrated Pelosi’s public service.

“Gov. Newsom believes Speaker Pelosi is the epitome of selfless public service and will go down in history as one of the most consequential leaders of our time,” said Cobia.