An illegal alien is accused of killing Dr. Linda Davis, a schoolteacher at Hesse K-8 School in Savannah, Georgia, on Monday as he attempted to flee from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Oscar Vasquez Lopez, an illegal alien from Guatemala, is in police custody and has been charged with vehicular homicide after ICE officials said he hit and killed Linda Davis in a car crash that stemmed from his attempting to evade arrest.

“This vehicular homicide is an absolute tragedy and deadly consequence of politicians and the media constantly demonizing ICE officers and encouraging those here illegally to resist arrest — a felony,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said:

These dangerous tactics are putting people’s lives at risk. Fleeing from and resisting federal law enforcement is not only a crime but extraordinarily dangerous and puts oneself, our officers, and innocent civilians at risk. Now, an innocent bystander has lost their life. [Emphasis added]

According to ICE officials, Vasquez Lopez was pulled over by agents during a traffic stop and initially complied, but quickly fled the scene by allegedly making a U-turn as well as running a red light. As a result, Vasquez Lopez crashed into Linda Davis, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Linda Davis was a schoolteacher at Hesse K-8 School in Savannah. School officials took to Facebook on Monday to announce the news and honor her:

Vasquez Lopez crossed the United States-Mexico border as an unknown got-away at an unknown date. In 2024, a federal immigration judge issued him a final deportation order.

