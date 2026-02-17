Trump Says Jesse Jackson Couldn’t Stand Obama

President Donald Trump reflected on his long relationship with Jesse Jackson following Jackson’s death on Tuesday, adding that the civil rights activist “could not stand” former President Barack Obama.

Trump began a post on Truth Social with a tribute to Jackson.

“The Reverend Jesse Jackson is Dead at 84. I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and ‘street smarts.’ He was very gregarious — Someone who truly loved people!” he wrote.

The president said he enjoyed helping Jackson over the years, whether by providing office space for the Rainbow Coalition, establishing opportunity zones, or advancing criminal justice reform in his first term as president:

Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way. I provided office space for him and his Rainbow Coalition, for years, in the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street; Responded to his request for help in getting CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM passed and signed, when no other President would even try; Single handedly pushed and passed long term funding for Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), which Jesse loved, but also, which other Presidents would not do; Responded to Jesse’s support for Opportunity Zones, the single most successful economic development package yet approved for Black business men/women, and much more. Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him.

Trump then took a jab at Obama, saying Jackson disliked him.

“He had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand,” he wrote.

“He loved his family greatly, and to them I send my deepest sympathies and condolences, Jesse will be missed!” the president concluded.

On November 12, Jackson was hospitalized after battling the progressive neuromuscular disease progressive supranuclear palsy, as Breitbart News noted. The condition is similar to Parkinson’s disease.