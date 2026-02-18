Trump Honors Rush Limbaugh on 5-Year Anniversary of His Death: ‘There Will Never Be Anybody like Him’

President Donald Trump honored conservative icon Rush Limbaugh on the five-year anniversary of his death. “We miss him, and there will never be anybody like him,” the president said.

“This is the fifth anniversary of the loss of a really great man, a great conservative, somebody that loved our country,” President Trump said in a video posted to his Truth Social account on Tuesday, adding, “But he was a friend of mine — Rush Limbaugh.”

Watch Below:

“I had never met Rush when I announced that I was running,” Trump continued, recalling the moment that led to him meeting Limbaugh for the first time. “I’ll never forget, 2015, and I got a call, ‘We’re all excited that Rush just endorsed you.'”

“I’d never met him. He liked my opening speech,” the president added. “He endorsed me, and then I got to know him, and I realized what a great guy he was.”

Trump went on to say, “It’s been five years, and we miss Rush. … There will never be another Rush Limbaugh.”

“So to his great wife and family, I just wanna say, we miss you all, we miss him, and there’ll never be anybody like him,” President Trump concluded.

Limbaugh died on February 17, 2021, at the age of 70 after a battle with lung cancer that lasted over a year.

The legendary broadcaster, who hosted the nationally syndicated radio program The Rush Limbaugh Show, pioneered talk radio as a political medium and inspired millions of American conservatives.

Limbaugh, whose death certificate lists him as the “Greatest Radio Host Of All Time,” was one of the most influential conservative figures in modern politics and dominated talk radio for decades.

In February 2020, President Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his State of the Union address in Washington, D.C.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.