Nolte: One of 2024’s Most Accurate Pollsters Puts Trump at 50 Percent Approval

Insider Advantage, one of 2024’s most accurate pollsters, puts President Trump’s current approval rating at 50 percent.

A “national survey of 800 likely voters conducted February 17-18… with a margin of error of plus/minus 3.46 percent, shows Donald Trump’s approval rating basically mirroring or slightly above the national popular vote results in the election of November 2024,” writes the A-rated pollster.

Trump’s disapproval rating sits at 46 percent.

Insider Advantage pollster Matt Towery explains the discrepancy between his poll and media polls showing Trump’s approval closer to 40 percent, this way…

“There are clearly two camps of pollsters who utilize different methods of data collection and weighting in their approval ratings,” he writes. “But I would note that those firms that most accurately polled President Trump’s three elections use similar methodologies.”

This includes Rasmussen, who currently has Trump at 48 percent approve to 51 percent disapprove. In the RealClearPolitics poll of polls, Trump is at 42.1 percent approve to 55.2 percent disapprove.

As far as Insider Advantage, while the pollster didn’t conduct any national polls (that I could find) during the 2024 presidential election, the firm was almost dead-on in the five most hotly-contested swing states.

In Wisconsin, Insider Advantage said Trump would win by one point. He won by 0.9 points.

In Pennsylvania, Insider Advantage said Trump would win by one point. He won by 1.7 points.

In Michigan, Insider Advantage predicted a tie. Trump won by 1.4 points.

In North Carolina, Insider Advantage predicted a two-point Trump victory. He won by 3.3 points.

Insider Advantage predicted a three-point Arizona victory for Trump. He won by 5.5 points.

So, as you can see, if anything, Insider Advantage’s methodology understated Trump’s 2024 support by a bit. Trump won Nevada by 3.3 points. This pollster predicted a tie.

One of the best indicators of a president’s true level of public support will come from the White House and the president himself, and we are not seeing anything from either that appears designed to boost sagging approval ratings, which tells me their internal polling looks just fine.

Considering how well the economy is going, a 50 percent approval rating is not at all surprising.