Trump Pledges to Release the Alien Files: ‘Extremely Interesting’

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will be releasing all government files related to UFOs and aliens.

The president issued his announcement via his Truth Social account on Thursday.

“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters,” Trump wrote.

The president issued his announcement after he chastised former President Barack Obama for saying aliens are real, which he later walked back.

“He gave classified information, he’s not supposed to be doing that,” Trump said. “I don’t know if they’re real or not, but I can tell you he gave classified information. He made a big mistake. He took it out of classified information. No, I don’t have an opinion on it. I never talk about it. A lot of people do. A lot of people believe it.”

Obama said in a recent podcast interview that aliens are “real, but I haven’t seen them.”

The former president also said that aliens are not kept at Area 51.

“There’s no underground facility, unless there’s this enormous conspiracy, and they hid it from the president of the United States,” he added.

Obama walked back his comments, saying that he “saw no evidence” during his presidency that “extraterrestrials have made contact with us.”

“I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention let me clarify. Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there,” Obama added.