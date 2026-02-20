Gays Against Groomers, the organization that says it’s “fighting to end the war on children” from inside the gay community, blasted trans-identified Minnesota congressman Leigh Finke’s proposal to allow “queer” kids to access adult websites for “educational purposes.”

“It’s time to sweep this creep’s hard drive. Pure evil,” the group said in an X post that included part of his comments in the legislature Thursday.

The remarks came as a house committee is considering passing legislation in an attempt to have adult-oriented websites require age verification before allowing access to pornographic content.

Responding on Instagram, Finke fought back, saying his remarks were edited and the viral video ignored the rest of his comments where he was supporting preventing access to pornography by minors and wanted to work with Republicans on a bill to do just that.

His reasoning was that some students needed access to non-“hardcore” pornographic adult sites because they “are not receiving sex education for queer kids.”

The transgender lawmaker also posted the video of his entire presentation in the legislative committee.

Among his comments with that post, he wrote:

During Commerce Committee yesterday I made remarks explicitly stating my intent to work with a republican author on his bill to prohibit access to pornography for minors. I expressed my concern that these kinds of bills are built on a real need, but have been weaponized against LGBT people and kids. It was a good discussion we agreed that we need to prohibit minors from accessing hardcore pornography, while not hurting young people who are LGBT and who lack resources to help them understand their self, their future and their community.

He then accused the “Republican house” of twisting his “intent.”

“In my remarks, I also explicitly stated that what I say is used to do harm to me because of who I am, and it only took a few hours for the Republican house to post a video clip, twist my intent and post it on Twitter,” he added, “where it’s now spreading like fire among the usual hate mongers. I knew this bill was coming and i had a thoughtful response prepared.”

Finke has generated controversy since being elected in 2023 as the first transgender member of the Minnesota house and a vocal supporter LGBTQ+ and a number of far-left causes. Finke recently sponsored an anti-masking bill against federal immigration agents operating in the state.

Gays Against Groomers has experienced its share of attacks generated by the left, including being accused of being a MAGA-oriented group masquerading as a gay advocacy group.

The left-wing, purported “hate” watchdog group the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) claims on its page:

The group embraces anti-LGBTQ ideologies by describing almost all expressions of LGBTQ+ identity as “sexualized” and potentially harmful to young people. GAG also racializes transphobia by insinuating trans identity is a threat specifically to white children and is promoted by groups like Black Lives Matter.

Meanwhile, the bill being considered by the Minnesota house is legislation that would “require commercial websites hosting material deemed ‘harmful to minors’ to verify that users are at least 18 years old before granting access. The bill remains under consideration in the Minnesota House Commerce Finance and Policy Committee,” according to International Business Times.

The new law would be enforced by the state attorney general and would also allow parents or guardians to sue websites that fail to implement the age verification standards.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.