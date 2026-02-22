Republican strategist Mark Bednar spoke about how President Donald Trump’s upcoming State of the Union address is an opportunity for Americans to “celebrate” all that is “good and right” about the United States.

During an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Bradley Jaye asked why the State of the Union is “so important” and why so many people tune in to watch it. Bednar explained that “the electricity in the room is incredible.”

“First of all, it’s just — the electricity in the room is incredible. You have the president, you have the Cabinet, you have Members of Congress, and special guests. They really all tie the room together. And, it’s just an opportunity where, actually, Americans can come and celebrate, not just the policies, not just the wins, but actually, just come together … and everything that’s good and right about America. It’s just a very special night.”

When asked by Jaye what Bednar is “going to be looking for from President Trump” during his address, Bednar spoke about how it is important for Republicans to “break down the policies” and wins of the Trump administration.

“Well, all Americans — Republican, Democrat, or independent — they should all be excited and proud of President Trump’s policies and what he has to say. But, you know, what we’ve seen is that with the One, Big, Beautiful Bill, for instance, there’s a lot of ins-and-outs … it seems like it’s so complex, like new things come to light every day.”

“It’s important that we actually — Republicans go out, break down the policies in there, and actually celebrate the wins. No tax on tips, no tax on Social Security,” Bednar continued, adding that “Republicans thus far have not really gone out and actually sold on an individual basis.”

“For every one of these wins that Republicans can celebrate and tout, Democrats actually voted against. So, this is actually an incredible night of contrast that they can create.”

