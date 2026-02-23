Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said the Democrats’ opposition to the SAVE America Act is because “they want to make it easy to cheat in our elections” in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News.

The proposed legislation, also known as the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility Act, would require people to prove their American citizenship with a U.S. passport or birth certificate to register to vote, and to provide photo ID at the polling station.

Endorsed by President Donald Trump, the election integrity bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives last week with the support of just one Democrat, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX).

In the Senate, the act faces a steeper hill to climb due to the 60-vote threshold to bypass the filibuster. Currently, Republicans say they have 50 senators on board while Democrats say they will block the bill.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) argued that the act is “Jim Crow 2.0,” telling MS NOW’s Morning Joe viewers that Republicans are trying to do “the same thing that was done in the South for decades to prevent people of color from voting.”

Cotton, chair of the Senate Republican Conference, blasted Schumer’s insulting take on social media:

“Let’s call it like it is: Chuck Schumer opposes voter ID because he wants to make it easy to commit voter fraud,” he wrote on X.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, Cotton reiterated that the Democrats are working against election security.

“Senate Democrats oppose voter ID for one reason: they want to make it easy to cheat in our elections. Almost every American supports voter ID and there’s no excuse to stop it.”

Despite claims by Schumer and other Democrats that voter ID is somehow racist, a Pew Research Center survey shows that it is overwhelmingly popular amongst Americans of different ethnicities, including black and Latino voters:

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.