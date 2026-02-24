Ilhan Omar Melts Down When Trump Calls for Protecting Americans over Illegal Aliens

WASHINGTON — Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) melted down at the State of the Union after President Donald Trump said it is the American government’s duty to protect Americans and not illegal aliens.

Trump challenged all lawmakers to stand if they agreed with his statement, but all Democrats appeared to remain seated.

“I’m inviting every legislator to join with my administration in reaffirming a fundamental principle. If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support. The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens,” he said, prompting a lengthy applause from Republicans in Congress as Democrats sat idly.

At the end of the applause, Trump told Democrats, “You should be ashamed of yourselves, not standing up,” and Omar began screaming at the president at the same time.

“You have killed Americans!” she yelled repeatedly.

Trump powered through the heckling as House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) readied his microphone, apparently ready to chastise Omar.

“That is why I’m also asking you to end deadly sanctuary cities that protect the criminals and enact serious penalties for public officials who block the removal of criminal aliens, in many cases, drug lords, murderers all over our country,” the president said.

“They’re blocking the removal of these people out of our country, and you should be ashamed of yourself,” he added to another lively applause from Republicans, who began chanting, “USA!”

Trump then called for the passage of the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections. Voter ID has garnered broad bipartisan support among Americans.