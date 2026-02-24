SOTU: Trump Pays Homage to Charlie Kirk, ‘Martyred for His Beliefs’

President Donald Trump paid homage to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk during the State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

“I’m very proud to say that during my time in office, both the first four years and in particular this last year, there has been a tremendous renewal in religion, faith, Christianity, and belief in God. Tremendous renewal,” President Trump said.

Watch Below:

“This is especially true among young people, and a big part of that had to do with my great friend, Charlie Kirk,” the president continued.

“Last year, Charlie was violently murdered by an assassin, and martyred for his beliefs,” Trump added, recalling Kirk’s horrific September 10 assassination at Utah Valley University.

The president went on to introduce the Turning Point USA founder’s widow, Erika Kirk.

“His wonderful wife, Erika, is with us tonight,” Trump said.

“In Charlie’s memory, we must all come together to reaffirm that America is one nation under God, and we must totally reject political violence of any kind,” President Trump added, eliciting applause.

“We love religion, and we love bringing it back,” the president asserted. “And it’s coming back at levels that nobody actually thought possible. It’s really a beautiful thing to see.”

