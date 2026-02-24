President Donald Trump dinged Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, while calling for a ban on congressional stock trading.

“Let’s also ensure that Members of Congress can not corruptly profit from using insider information,” Trump said during his speech. Trump also reacted to several Democrats standing up, expressing that he couldn’t “believe it.”

“Did Nancy Pelosi stand up if she was here?” Trump questioned. “Doubt it. Pass the Stop Insider Trading Act without delay.”

Trump’s ding of Pelosi comes as he has previously accused Nancy Pelosi, and her husband, Paul Pelosi, of insider trading after it was reported that they “beat every Hedge Fund in 2024.”

Breitbart News reported in August 2025 that in a post on Truth Social at the time, Trump wrote that the couple “beat every Hedge Fund” the year before, adding that it was “all INSIDE INFORMATION”:

“Crooked Nancy Pelosi, and her very ‘interesting’ husband, beat every Hedge Fund in 2024,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “In other words, these two very average ‘minds’ beat ALL of the Super Geniuses on Wall Street, thousands of them. It’s all INSIDE INFORMATION!”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) explained during an interview on The Alex Marlow Show with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow in May 2025 how the Pelosis had made “hundreds of millions of dollars” off of Nancy’s insider knowledge.

Hawley spoke about how he had reintroduced the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act, which would prevent members of Congress and their family members from being able to trade or hold stocks.

Breitbart News’s Sean Moran reported in January that Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) “unveiled legislation,” the Stop Insider Trading Act, that would “bar lawmakers, their spouses, and dependent children from purchasing a security issued by a publicly traded company.”

The legislation would also “stipulate that lawmakers file a public notice at least seven days in advance of an intended sale with the Clerk of the House of Representatives,” among other things.