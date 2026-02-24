WATCH: Trump Announces Presidential Medal of Freedom for U.S. Men’s Hockey Goalie at State of the Union

President Donald Trump announced that gold medalist hockey goalie Connor Hellebuyck would be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom while the U.S. men’s team was recognized at his Tuesday State of the Union address.

Members of Congress cheered and chanted “USA, USA, USA,” as the team entered the chamber while wearing their medals:

“Here with us tonight is a group of winners who just made the entire nation proud!” Trump exclaimed.

The applause went on for well over a minute, eventually turning into a standing ovation in honor of the winners.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever seen them get up,” Trump joked, referring to some Democrat lawmakers in the audience. “And actually, not all of them did get up.”

Saying he had “never seen a goaltender play as well as Connor,” Trump told the crowd how he took a vote amongst his teammates before deciding to give Hellebuyck the Medal of Freedom.

“I just want to tell you that the members of this great hockey squad will be very happy to hear, based on their vote and my vote — and in this case, my vote was more important — that I will soon be presenting Connor with our highest civilian honor… which has been given to many athletes over the years, but when I say many, not too many. Like 12.”

“It’s called the highest civilian honor in our country. The Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Trump announced, garnering more cheers from the room.

Every member of the team voted for Hellebuyck to receive the award, the president noted.

The 32-year-old Michigan-born goalie plays for the Winnipeg Jets during the regular NHL season.

After their historic overtime win against their Canadian rivals at the Winter Olympics in Milan to take the gold on Sunday, Trump invited the players to visit the White House and to be guests of honor at his speech before Congress.

In a video captured in the team’s locker room immediately after the final match, FBI Director Kash Patel is holding up his phone while Trump can be heard saying, “You were all unbelievable.”

When he extended the invitation to have the players at the State of the Union address, they immediately answered, “We’re in!”

At the end of the call, Trump said, “We love you guys. Congratulations… I’m going to shake hands with everybody, but I got to shake hands with that goalie!”

