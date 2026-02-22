Trump Praises US Men’s Hockey Team’s Defeat of Canada: ‘THEY WON THE GOLD. WOW!’

President Trump was quick to congratulate the U.S. men’s hockey team after its thrilling 2-1 overtime win over Canada on Sunday.

Trump took to Truth Social to deliver an all-caps vote of approval to Team USA.

“Congratulations to our great U.S.A. Ice Hockey team,” Trump wrote. “THEY WON THE GOLD. WOW!’

Trump also made follow-up posts in which he wrote, “WHAT A GAME!!!” and “LOTS OF WINNING!!!”

The victory occurred on the anniversary of Team USA’s iconic “Miracle on Ice” victory over the Soviet Union at Lake Placid in 1980. The Americans would go on to win gold that year, but had not been crowned as the world’s best since that thrilling moment. It didn’t look like the U.S. would be able to win it on Sunday either, as the Canadians outshot the Americans by a wide margin and seemed ot be in full control of the game over the final two periods.

However, a historic 41-save performance from goaltender Connor Hellebuyck kept the US in the game until Jack Hughes won it nearly two minutes into overtime.

In his post-game interview, Jack Hughes sang the praises of his teammates and his country, as he told NBC’s Kathryn Tappen he was “proud to be an American.”

“This is all about our country right now!” Hughes said. “I love the USA! I love my teammates! It’s unbelievable!”

He added, “I’m so proud to be an American today!”