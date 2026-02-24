One of President Donald Trump’s guests at the State of the Union address on Tuesday night will be Sage Blair, a young woman who was taken from her parents at the age of 14 after school officials allegedly tried to secretly transition her into identifying as male.

A White House official told the Daily Caller that Blair, who has since reunited with her parents and attends Liberty University, will be joined by her mom, Michele. President Trump is planning to tell Blair’s story during the State of the Union address, as well as call on states to ban sex changes for minors, according to the report.

The official told the outlet that Trump hopes to “expose how out of touch the Democrats’ position on this issue is” during the address.

Michele Blair sued her daughter’s school district, Appomattox County Public Schools in Virginia, in 2023. Michele alleged in the lawsuit that school district employees secretly transitioned her daughter, who already had a history of mental health issues. The lawsuit further alleges that Sage experienced a declining mental state because of the school’s gender secrecy, causing her to run away from home and end up being kidnapped, drugged, and raped by sex traffickers.

At one point during the legal fight, a judge ordered Sage to be separated from her parents because they supposedly did not affirm her “gender identity.” Sage was then placed into a juvenile facility for adolescent males “where she was again sexually assaulted, exposed to drugs, and denied medical and mental health care,” the lawsuit alleged.

Sage then ran away from the facility, only to later be found by another pedophile who brought her to Texas, “where she was again raped, drugged, starved, and tortured until law enforcement in Texas rescued her and notified her mother who returned her to Virginia,” the lawsuit alleges.

The Trump administration has fought to reverse the Biden administration’s aggressive effort to spread gender ideology through every level of government. The Trump administration has specifically cracked down on sex-mutilating drugs and surgeries for minors and is pressuring and investigating hospitals that provide them. In December, HHS announced that it is proposing regulatory actions to bar hospitals from providing sex mutilating drugs and surgeries to minors as a condition of participating in Medicare and Medicaid.

