Trump Says Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib Should Be Sent ‘Back from Where They Came’

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) should be sent “back from where they came” after their antics at the State of the Union on Tuesday.

Trump blasted both Omar and Tlaib in a fiery Truth Social post:

When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant State of the Union, such an important and beautiful event, they had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized. When people can behave like that, and knowing that they are Crooked and Corrupt Politicians, so bad for our Country, we should send them back from where they came — as fast as possible

Omar began screaming after Trump trapped Democrats by asking all those who agreed that the U.S. government’s job is to protect American citizens and not illegal aliens to stand. No Democrats stood as Republicans gave a lengthy clap.

“You should be ashamed of yourself, not standing up,” Trump told Democrats. At the same moment, Omar began screaming, “You have killed Americans.”

Trump powered through and called for the end of sanctuary cities. At another point, as Republicans chanted “USA!” Tlaib appeared to mouth “KKK.”

In his post, Trump took another swipe at both congresswomen as well as left-wing actor Robert De Niro:

They can only damage the United States of America, they can do nothing to help it. They should actually get on a boat with Trump Deranged Robert De Niro, another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying — some of which is seriously CRIMINAL! When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do, I realized that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O’Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States. The only difference between De Niro and Rosie is that she is probably somewhat smarter than him, which isn’t saying much.

After Trump’s post, Tlaib took to X to claim he is “crashing out,” and Omar reposted it.