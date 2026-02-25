Watch Live: Breitbart Speaks to White House Officials After Trump State of the Union

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow speaks with members of the Trump administration at the White House following the president’s State of the Union address on Wednesday, February 25.

The president spoke for a record-setting 108 minutes Tuesday night to lay out the successes of the first year of his second administration, honor guests in attendance, and tell the American people that the best was yet to come for a golden age of the United States.

Marlow and Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief were also in attendance for a pre-SOTU lunch at the White House Tuesday as new media guests of the Trump administration.