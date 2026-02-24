SOTU LiveWire *** President Trump Addresses Nation at Pivotal Time for Economy

President Donald Trump is delivering his first State of the Union address since his historic comeback victory in 2024’s presidential election on Tuesday night at a pivotal time for the American economy and ahead of contentious midterm elections that could decide the lasting power of the political realignment he has facilitated in his decade atop the Republican Party.

Trump hosted several top journalists in the nation at the White House, including me and our editor-in-chief, Alex Marlow, from Breitbart News, for lunch at the White House on Tuesday to preview the address and prepare the country’s top broadcasters for what is to come in his address. Breitbart News was the only outlet without a television network present for the lunch, which was also attended by Vice President JD Vance, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, and top aides like Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and communications director Steven Cheung.

Trump told us he intends to focus heavily on the economy, highlighting victories he has already achieved and laying out the pathway forward for working Americans — arguing he believes the best years of this country lay ahead in the rest of his term. He said he intends to push for more tax relief for Americans beyond his One Big Beautiful Bill passed last summer, and address many of the major challenges that still remain for Americans. He is also likely to address major foreign policy challenges and successes, and highlight individual stories of Americans who have made great sacrifices for the nation. Trump loves showmanship, so expect some big and powerful moments this evening as the speech progresses.

He views the State of the Union address as a serious chance, given the wide viewership it commands, to break beyond the chattering class and get his message directly to the tens of millions of Americans who will tune in to watch.

The speech comes at a time when tensions with the Islamic Republic of Iran are as high as ever, and the president told those of us assembled today at the White House that he thinks Iran wants a deal more than he does but he is not sure Iran will ever agree to the terms the United States considers a must for an agreement and deescalation. It’s unclear how much he will take this on in his address, but do expect him to talk about the successes of last summer’s Operation Midnight Hammer where U.S. stealth bombers wiped out Iran’s nuclear program. He is also almost certainly going to talk about the successful capture of now-former Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro in Operation Absolute Resolve and successes in procuring Venezuela’s oil for the United States.

Trump’s address also comes at a pivotal time for immigration in the country, in the aftermath of the tragic shooting deaths of two Americans in Minnesota at the hands of federal immigration enforcement officers, but also a little over a year after Trump retook office and shut down the flow of illegal aliens across the border and has ramped up immigration enforcement from the nation’s interior. How Trump handles this all moving forward could very well define his presidency, as this is the signature issue on which he was elected — but expect Trump to highlight cases of illegal alien criminals who were stopped cold due to his administration’s actions.

Trump is also expected to address the concerns Americans have about the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), with big tech companies building data centers in communities across the nation. White House officials told Breitbart News and others assembled at the president’s home on Tuesday afternoon to expect the rollout of what they call the “Ratepayer Protection Plan,” an effort they say the president brokered where the tech companies have agreed to pay for the entire cost of electricity to run these data centers they build so Americans’ energy bills do not see rate hikes.

Trump is also very proud of his efforts to severely cut the cost of prescription drug prices through most-favored-nations status deals with drug companies, so expect he will address that in his speech too.

Follow along here on Breitbart News for live news and analysis from the president’s State of the Union address in 2026.

UPDATE 9:19 p.m. ET:

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) has already been thrown out of the chamber:

Meanwhile, Trump is hyping low gas prices now as a great success of his administration and falling mortgage rates as well.

UPDATE 9:18 p.m. ET:

Trump is touting how he has completely sealed the border, saying that “zero illegal immigrants have been admitted to the United States” in the past year. He is also touting the drop in the national murder rate, and the drop in the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

UPDATE 9:16 p.m. ET:

Trump lays out all the crises he inherited from Biden on the economy, crime, the border, war, and more, then says in the one year since he’s been back it’s been a “turnaround for the ages.”

“We will never go back to where we were before,” Trump said.

UPDATE 9:14 p.m. ET:

Trump starts right off the bat saying America “is back,” and stronger than ever before. He jumps right into the 250th anniversary of the United States upcoming on July 4. “You’ve seen nothing yet–we’re going to do better and better and better,” he said. “This is the golden age of America.”

UPDATE 9:12 p.m. ET:



Johnson introduced Trump, and Trump has now begun his remarks.

UPDATE 9:10 p.m. ET:

Trump shook the hands of all the Supreme Court Justices present, which is very notable because he just aggressively criticized them after their tariff decision.

Trump is now at the podium and enjoying applause from the chamber.

UPDATE 9:06 p.m. ET:

The president is entering the chamber now.

UPDATE 9:05 p.m. ET:

While it is not yet formally confirmed, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins appears to be the designated survivor.

UPDATE 9:00 p.m. ET:

Trump is set to roast Democrats for shutting down the Department of Homeland Security:

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump is in the chamber in her box now flanked by Barron Trump.

The president’s Cabinet has now entered the chamber as well.

UPDATE 8:56 p.m. ET:

U.S. Supreme Court Justices are entering the chamber now.

UPDATE 8:52 p.m. ET:

Speaking of Johnson, he has a lot of special guests in attendance:

Meanwhile, the diplomatic corps is entering the chamber now headed by Monica Crowley, the chief protocol officer for the U.S.

UPDATE 8:51 p.m. ET:

Johnson is gaveling the joint session of Congress to order now.

UPDATE 8:43 p.m. ET:

Manu Raju of CNN is saying that many more Democrats are boycotting the speech than usual, something that comes after Democratic leaders like Hakeem Jeffries encouraged Democrats to do so rather than obstruct the president’s speech.

The president’s limo, the Beast, has arrived at the Capitol.

UPDATE 8:40 p.m.

Vance is now up on the dais with Johnson, and CNN’s panel is talking about how Vance is the “heir apparent” to Trump ahead of 2028.

UPDATE 8:36 p.m. ET:

Vice President Vance has entered the House chamber and Speaker Mike Johnson is calling the Congress into order. Senate Majority Leader John Thune is walking with Vance into the chamber. Expect key parts of the delegations of the Supreme Court, Cabinet, Diplomatic Corps, and more to be brought in soon.

UPDATE 8:34 p.m. ET:

Some excerpts of the speech are beginning to seep out:

UPDATE 8:33 p.m. ET:

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are leaving the White House and are en route to Congress now.