Watch Live: Donald Trump Delivers Address on American Energy

President Donald Trump delivers an address about American energy in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, February 27.
The president’s remarks will come after he delivered his State of the Union address earlier this week on Tuesday.
Trump addressed numerous successes in the first year of his second administration and spoke to the American people about more victories they could expect in the coming year, including the economy, immigration, healthcare costs, and retirement plans.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.