Hillary Clinton Loses It on Rep. Nancy Mace During Epstein Deposition

Former first lady and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appeared to lose it on Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) during a deposition before the House Oversight Committee regarding an investigation into deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During Clinton’s deposition, Mace asked Clinton how she knew Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Mace later revealed that she had an email from Lutnick that was sent to Epstein “and his people,” inviting them to a fundraising event for Clinton at Cantor Fitzgerald Offices.

“How do you know Howard Lutnick?” Mace asked.

“I know Howard Lutnick because when I was senator, on 9/11, the firm he headed, Cantor Fitzgerald, suffered the greatest loss of life, as I recall something like 650 of his employees were murdered by terrorists that day,” Clinton said. “Howard Lutnick missed being a victim because he was delayed dropping his child off to kindergarten.”

When Mace attempted to interject, Clinton reminded her that she had “asked the question.”

“This was what I spent my time doing,” Clinton said, as she raised her voice and pointed her finger. Mace could be heard stating, “I’m a survivor, trying to look out for other survivors.”

The two women proceeded to speak over each other, and during the conversation, Mace was heard stating, “You have emails. You’ve denied that Jeffrey Epstein — that you tried to get Jeffrey Epstein to give money to you.”

As Clinton attempted to interject and deny, she can be heard stating, “If you have an email with me asking Jeffrey Epstein for money…”

Mace can then be heard saying she has an email from Lutnick, “sending it to Jeffrey Epstein and his people to raise money for you, for an event, an intimate event for you at his offices at Cantor Fitzgerald.”

As Clinton continued to deny that she tried to get Epstein to give money to her, Mace again pointed out that Lutnick had sent an email to Epstein and Epstein’s people to reportedly get Epstein to come to an intimate event for Clinton.

“I am looking out for survivors,” Mace said. “I’m doing the job that you would not do and refused to do as Secretary of State.”

The exchange between Clinton and Mace comes as Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) has called for Lutnick and President Donald Trump to both testify before the committee regarding “their relationships” with Epstein, NBC News reported.

Files relating to Epstein that were released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) included emails between Epstein and Lutnick. Included in those emails was a “coordination for a trip to Epstein’s infamous private island,” according to the outlet.

Lutnick has reportedly “denied any wrongdoing.”