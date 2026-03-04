Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested more illegal aliens this week, including those with heinous criminal backgrounds like child sexual abuse and drug trafficking.

“Yesterday, ICE arrested some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including pedophiles, child predators, drug traffickers, and other monsters,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said.

Among those illegal aliens recently arrested are Claudio Elisco Perez-Pojoy of Guatemala, convicted of sexual battery of a victim under 13 years old in Nashville, Tennessee, and Ruben Adonay Vasquez-Oliva of Honduras, convicted of unlawful sexual activity with a minor in Ogden, Utah.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested Win Naing of Burma, who was previously convicted of sexual assault on a child and criminal child enticement in Douglas County, Nebraska.

Saul Tapia-Sanchez of Mexico and Phonesack Xaiyavong of Thailand were also arrested. Tapia-Sanchez has a prior conviction in the Western District of Texas for importation of cocaine, while Xaiyavong has been convicted of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon in Fresno, California.

Bis said that while DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, tried to read out such illegal aliens arrested and their crimes, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) shouted.

“During Secretary Noem’s hearing on the hill, Representative Steve Cohen yelled over her as she discussed removing the worst of the worst from our communities and the impact of illegal alien crime on American families,” Bis said. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are putting the safety of American citizens first.”

