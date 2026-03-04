Tech Companies Head to White House to Sign Trump’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge

Top tech companies are heading to the White House on Wednesday to sign President Donald Trump’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge to ensure that prices for data center energy demand are not passed on to American consumers.

Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, and xAI will sign the pledge during an event scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET, a White House official told Breitbart News. By signing the pledge, the companies are also committing to onboarding and training talent in the communities where they build and operate data centers, which is projected to create thousands of jobs.

“President Trump’s ratepayer protection pledge will deliver more affordable, reliable, and secure energy for the American people and help stop the rising electricity prices that started during the previous administration,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in a statement.

“This plan will strengthen American energy dominance, while also ensuring the United States wins the AI race. We will continue partnering with technology leaders to strengthen America’s competitive edge, while keeping energy costs low for hardworking families,” he added.

Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Michael Krastios, said that with the pledge, “President Trump continues to ensure the U.S. leads the world in AI while strengthening the grid and driving down energy costs for American families.”

Meta President and Vice Chair Dina Powell McCormick emphasized the AI surge represents the “biggest infrastructure boom” the United States has seen since the 1940s.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, America is in the middle of the biggest infrastructure boom since World War II,” Powell McCormick said. “We’re incredibly proud of the thousands of jobs Meta data centers are creating across the country, while our investments in small business and workforce training programs ensure Americans have the skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow.”

“As we build for America’s future, the Ratepayer Pledge ensures families aren’t the ones footing the bill for AI’s energy consumption,” she added. “The pledge gives companies like Meta the certainty we need to keep up the momentum, ensuring that American AI dominance and the prosperity of American families go hand-in-hand.”

Similarly, Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman said the company is signing the pledge to prevent consumers from paying more for energy due to data centers.

“Amazon is signing the Ratepayer Protection Pledge to reinforce our commitment to paying our full energy costs and ensuring our data centers do not increase electricity bills for consumers,” he said.

“We welcome the Administration’s leadership on this issue and support the pledge’s commitments, which establish a clear baseline to protect ratepayers while enabling responsible, long-term energy partnerships that strengthen the grid and the communities where data centers operate,” Garman added.

Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith shared a similar sentiment.

“The Ratepayer Protection Pledge is an important step. We appreciate President Trump’s leadership to ensure that data centers don’t contribute to higher electricity prices for consumers,” Smith said.

Google President and Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat and OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap also emphasized that their companies are committed to keeping costs from being passed on to consumers.

“Google’s support of the Ratepayer Protection Pledge affirms our long-held commitment to protect energy affordability for American households, accelerate breakthroughs to secure America’s energy future, and deliver energy infrastructure — all of which are critical to maintaining America’s global leadership in this era of innovation,” Porat said. “We appreciate all the Trump Administration is doing to secure America’s continued leadership in AI, powered by abundant and affordable energy.”

“Building the infrastructure to advance AI is vital for America’s economic competitiveness and for ensuring the benefits of AI reach everyone,” Lightcap said. “At OpenAI, we’re committed to being good neighbors in every community where we build, and that includes paying our own way on energy so our operations don’t raise electricity bills for local residents.”