Republican Congressman Darrell Issa Will Retire End of Term

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) announced on Friday that he will be retiring at the end of his term, potentially leaving his seat vulnerable to a Democrat in the midterms.

Issa issued the announcement to retire soon after the deadline to register as a candidate in a district that became vulnerable to Democrat control after being redrawn last year.

“This decision has been on my mind for a while, and I didn’t make it lightly,” Issa said. “First, we built the right campaign infrastructure, support has been overwhelming — including from President Trump — and our polling was unmistakable: We would win this race. But after a quarter-century in Congress — and before that, a quarter-century in business — it’s the right time for a new chapter and new challenges.”

Issa endorsed San Diego Supervisor Jim Desmond to succeed him.

“For more than two decades, I’ve had the privilege of serving this community — first as a local mayor, then as your County Supervisor,” Desmond said. “I’ve fought to keep taxes low, hold government accountable, and protect the quality of life that makes this region so special.”

Anna Elsasser, spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, welcomed Issa’s retirement.

“After over two decades of disastrous representation, Darrell Issa is once again running for the exits – and good riddance,” said Elasser.

“Issa abandoning his voters now is the clearest sign yet that Republicans know he can’t win on his record of skyrocketing prices, gutting health care, and looking out for himself and wealthy special interests above all else,” she continued. “Any Republican who tries to parachute into this race with the same extreme agenda will face the same fate.”