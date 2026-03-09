Illegal Alien Accused of Killing 51-Year-Old Florida Man in Drunk Driving Crash

An illegal alien is accused of killing a 51-year-old man in a drunk driving crash that spurred a multicar pileup in Zephyrhills, Florida.

Mynor Milian-Morales, a 29-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, has been arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol and charged with drunk driving-manslaughter, driving without a license resulting in death, property damage, and other drunk driving-related charges.

According to police, Milian-Morales was driving a Toyota truck without a license and over the blood alcohol limit when he tried passing a vehicle in a no-passing zone — hitting another vehicle and causing a 5-car accident, including a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the Harley, a 51-year-old man who has yet to be identified by authorities, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

While the illegal alien suffered only minor injuries, a 62-year-old man suffered serious injuries from the crash. Others involved in the crash walked away uninjured or with only minor injuries.

Milian-Morales remains in Pasco County Jail.

