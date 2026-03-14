Combat Pilot Amber Smith: Adversaries ‘Would Be Wise’ Not to Try to Call Trump’s Bluffs

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Amber Smith, a combat veteran and former Deputy Assistant in the Department of Defense, talked about foreign policy.

Smith said, “I think, looking forward, our adversaries would be wise to trust what he says and say maybe we should come to the table and work through things diplomatically instead of seeing what the U.S. military looks like.”

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