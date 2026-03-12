A four-time deported illegal alien is accused of leaving an 83-year-old Air Force veteran in critical condition and injuring a 30-year-old man when he allegedly pushed both onto subway tracks in a random attack in the sanctuary city of New York City.

On March 10, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) arrested 34-year-old illegal alien Bairon Posada-Herandez of Honduras on attempted murder charges. Now, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is pleading with the city’s sanctuary officials not to release Posada-Herandez from jail at any time, instead turning him over to federal agents.

“Bairon Posada-Herandez is a serial criminal, and four-time deported illegal alien from Honduras who should never have been able to walk our streets and harm innocent Americans,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said:

We are praying for the victims and their families. DHS is calling upon New York sanctuary politicians to commit to this ICE detainer and not release this heinous criminal back into New York communities. [Emphasis added]

According to police, on March 8, Air Force veteran Richard Williams and Jhon Rodriguez were waiting for a subway car to arrive in an Upper East Side station when, out of nowhere, Posada-Herandez walked past both of them and allegedly pushed them onto the tracks.

Rodriguez, who is in a sling and cannot work due to his injuries, told local media that he saw Williams on the tracks bleeding from his head.

Indeed, Williams, who has three daughters and two grandchildren, is fighting for his life in a Manhattan hospital. His granddaughter, Samantha Loria, told FOX12 News that her grandfather is in the ICU and doctors cannot seem to stop the bleeding in his head.

“My grandpa sadly [suffered] multiple fractures in his body,” Loria said. “His brain, he’s bleeding. They can’t stop the bleeding. He hit his head on the train tracks. Thank God, there wasn’t a train coming.”

According to DHS, Posada-Hernandez first crossed the United States-Mexico border on Jan. 2, 2008 and has been subsequently deported on four different occassions to his native Honduras.

Sometime after his last deportation in 2020, Posada-Hernandez again crossed the border illegally at an unknown date and location.

Posada-Hernandez’s criminal record in the U.S. includes 15 prior charges for crimes like simple assault, domestic violence, obstruction of police, possession of a weapon, drug possession, and aggravated assault.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.