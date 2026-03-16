Democrats’ DHS Shutdown Hits Fourth Week Snarling Nation’s Airports

The Democrat’s shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is entering its fourth week, snarling America’s airports and forcing Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) officers to work without pay.

The nation’s airports have been suffering long security lines as fewer TSA agents are serving at airport checkpoints and as the ones who have come to work remain unpaid thanks to the Democrats obstructing passage of the DHS budget.

Some airline CEOs have sent a letter to Congress to demand that TSA workers and other federal air travel employees continue to get paid so that airports will continue running smoothly, according to Fox News.

The CEOs of Alaska Air, American Airlines, Atlas Air Worldwide, Delta Air Lines, FedEx, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, UPS, and Airlines for America all collaborated on the open letter to Congress.

“TSA officers just received $0 paychecks. That is simply unacceptable. It’s difficult, if not impossible, to put food on the table, put gas in the car and pay rent when you are not getting paid,” the letter states.

“This problem is solvable, and there are solutions on the table. Now it’s up to you, Congress, to move forward on bipartisan proposals that will get federal aviation workers — including TSA officers, U.S. Customs clearance officers at airports and air traffic controllers — paid during shutdowns.”

The calls for Democrats to stop their obstructionism are ringing out on social media:

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