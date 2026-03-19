Watch Live: Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, John Ratcliffe Testify on Global Threats

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard, FBI Director Kash Patel, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday, March 19.

Gabbard, Patel, and Ratcliffe, along with U.S. Cyber Command Commander William Hartman and Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Director James H. Adams III, testified before the Senate Intelligence community on Wednesday about global security threats.

President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, also testified in a confirmation hearing on Wednesday.