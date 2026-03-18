Watch Live: Markwayne Mullin Confirmation Hearing for DHS Secretary

Sen. Markwayne Mullin testifies before the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs committee in a confirmation hearing to become the next Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday, March 18.

President Donald Trump picked Mullin to replace former Secretary Kristi Noem after she was named Special Envoy to the Shield of the Americas security initiative.

“Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN,” the president wrote of Mullin. “Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”