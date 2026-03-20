President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is celebrating the 10th consecutive month where the agency did not release a single illegal alien from the United States-Mexico border into the U.S. interior.

This week, DHS officials announced that for the tenth month, the agency released zero illegal aliens apprehended at the border into American communities — a major turnaround from former President Joe Biden’s expansive catch and release policy that saw millions released from the border.

“Ten straight months of zero illegal aliens released at the border. President Trump promised to secure the Border, and that is a promise we delivered,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said. “We have the most secure border in American history. Our borders are closed to lawbreakers.”

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Similarly, the Trump administration marked the 13th consecutive month where there have been fewer than 9,000 illegal border crossers captured at the border. This indicates a 95 percent decline in border apprehensions compared with Biden-era levels.

As Breitbart News has detailed, on the first day of his second term, Trump signed 10 executive orders to drastically reduce illegal immigration.

Among the executive orders was one that declared a national emergency at the border to use the full weight of the federal government and its resources to shut the border off from human smuggling and drug smuggling by the Mexican drug cartels.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.