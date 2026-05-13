Mullin: Adversaries See ‘Open Door Invitation in These Sanctuary Cities’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that American adversaries like China, Russia, and North Korea “feel like there is an open door invitation in these sanctuary cities.”

Host Martha MacCallum said, “Tell me what your thoughts are on sort of the larger picture of this kind of Chinese infiltration in the country.”

Mullin responded, “Well, it’s not surprising. We’ve had intel. reports on this for quite some time that they were infiltrating our universities, we had warned a lot of these universities, especially Ivy League schools, that this was happening, they were stealing intellectual property that was on loan to the universities. And then we see that they feel like — because we get reports on this all the time — that they feel like there is an open door invitation in these sanctuary cities. It’s not just China. This is North Korea, this is Russia, this is our adversaries all over the place, that [are] using the political theater that the Democrats have…as a point of weakness to be able to infiltrate our communities, and they’ve done that. With this mayor, even though this is an ongoing case, I can’t talk a lot about it, it’s [obvious] that they were using this to influence what people were seeing. But when you have sanctuary cities, sanctuary states, you have a leader like Gavin Newsom, who is the Governor of California, but he does the bidding for [the] extreme left, and he’s more interested in taking care of the criminals on their streets than taking care of his constituents on his actual streets, you expect this kind of stuff to happen. It’s shameful. It should never happen. But, unfortunately, in this case, it looks like it did.”

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