Murphy: Trump Has Made Iran Two to Three Times More Powerful

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) claimed President Donald Trump’s military operation in Iran has made them “two to three times more powerful.”

Murphy said, “I think Trump has grown bored of this. I think he has dug himself a hole that he doesn’t know how to get out of. You know, effectively now they have made this commitment and they are going to stay in this war. This blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Remember, it is now not just the Iranians that are blockading ships coming out of the strait, but it’s the United States, too. Until Iran agrees to a nuclear deal that is better than the one that Obama signed, that is not likely ever going to happen.”

He added, “Iran is two to three times more powerful today than they were when this war started.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “Really, you really think that two to three times?”

Murphy said, “Well, I mean, everyone has to come to Tehran today to beg for their ships to be let out of the Gulf. Not small nations. Big nations. Right? The Chinese, the Indians — the countries have to show up to Iran to plead their case as to why their ships should be led through. And that’s probably going to be, how things work for the foreseeable future. And so Iran was really a regional power. Why I say they’re two or three times more powerful today is that by putting them in a position where they could close the strait, we have now made them a global power. Now every country has to come to Iran, and cut a deal in order to let their ships go through. That’s the kind of power that Iran didn’t have or couldn’t have imagined until we put them in this position.”

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