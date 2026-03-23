Senate Confirms Markwayne Mullin as DHS Secretary

President Donald Trump’s pick, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), was confirmed in a 54-45 vote by the U.S. Senate on Monday night to serve as the next Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Fox News’s Bill Melugin reported in a post on X that the only Republican to oppose Mullin’s confirmation to lead DHS was Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), while Sens. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Martin Heinrich (D-NM) voted in favor.

Mullin’s confirmation comes after Trump announced in early March that he had picked Mullin to replace Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary.

In a post on Truth Social at the time, Trump explained that Noem would “be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas.” Trump added that Mullin, who had served “10 years in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate,” has done “a tremendous job.”

In response to Trump selecting him to lead DHS, Mullin expressed that he was “grateful” to Trump for nominating him for the position.

“I am grateful to President Trump for nominating me to lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security,” Mullin wrote in a post on X at the time. “I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the Senate and carrying out President Trump’s mission alongside the department’s many capable agencies and the thousands of patriots who keep us safe every day.”