Survey Shows Stark Political Divide on Abortion, Pornography, Homosexuality

Republicans and Democrats are extremely divided on whether or not abortion, homosexuality, and pornography are “morally wrong,” a survey published Thursday indicates.

While a difference in attitudes toward these topics is not shocking, the Pew Research Center survey reveals just how wide the gap on sexual issues is based on political affiliation. The largest divide was on abortion, with 71 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents saying abortion is “morally wrong” compared to just 24 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaners.

On the topic of homosexuality, 59 percent of Republicans and GOP-leaners say it is “morally wrong” compared to 20 percent of Democrats. Additionally, 65 percent of Republicans compared to 39 percent of Democrats say the same of viewing pornography.

Republicans and GOP-leaners are also more likely than Democrats and Democrat-leaners to view getting a divorce as “morally wrong,” 33 percent to 13 percent.

There were only a few issues that Democrat are significantly more likely than Republicans to view as morally wrong, including:

The death penalty (48 percent to 20 percent)

Spanking children (35 percent to 12 percent)

Being extremely rich (29 percent to 7 percent)

“There also is a divide between the two partisan camps on whether Americans, as a whole, are morally good,” according to the survey report.

Republicans and those who lean GOP are more likely to rate the morality and ethics of Americans as very or somewhat good compared to their Democrat counterparts, 54 percent to 40 percent.

“Overall, 47 percent of Americans see other Americans as morally good, while 53 percent say the morality and ethics of their fellow Americans are somewhat or very bad,” the poll report reads. “By contrast, in nearly all the other countries where we asked this question in 2025, more people view their fellow citizens as morally and ethically good than as bad.”

The findings are from two surveys conducted by Pew Research Center, including one with 3,605 U.S. adults between March 24-30, 2025, and another with 8,937 U.S. adults between May 5-11, 2025.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.