The White House on Friday launched a phone app featuring the latest news, the latest prices on key goods, administration wins, shortcuts to key websites like TrumpRx and Trump Accounts, and much more.

The user-friendly app, titled “The White House,” is available on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Users will receive breaking news updates on announcements and executive actions and will have access to watch speeches and briefings live on the app.

Its easy-to-navigate homepage features subheadings on administration priorities and achievements, as well as the $10.5 trillion in investments it has procured. It also features the costs of key goods such as eggs, milk, bread, and butter, showing year-over-year price changes that have made these items more affordable for consumers.

“Grow The Economy,” “Lead the World in AI,” “Support Public Safety,” “Unleash American Energy,” and “Secure the Border” are some of the themes listed under the “Priorities” subheading.

The achievements tab redirects to a White House website listing achievements by category, including “Border Security, ” “National Security,” “Energy,” “MAHA,” and “Technology & AI.”

The Affordability subheading lists the average price of a dozen eggs at $2.50, down nearly 58 percent from one year ago. Milk is listed at $3.41 per gallon, a 10.3 percent year-over-year drop, while a pound of bread averages at $1.85, down 4.1 percent since last year.

Butter has fallen 11.3 percent year over year and is listed at an average of $.30 nationally, while potatoes and prescription drugs have 9.4 percent and 0.7 percent year-over-year price reductions, respectively.

It also boasts falling interest rates: a 30-year mortgage at 6.38 percent is down from 4.1 percent last year, and a 15-year mortgage at 5.75 percent is down 2.4 percent from March 2025. The interest rate for a 60-month auto loan has fallen by 7.7 percent, and the interest rate for a 24-month personal loan has dropped by 5.4 percent in that time.

The app also features the latest White House photos.