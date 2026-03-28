Left-wing celebrities took part in or promoted “No Kings” rallies held Saturday in cities across the United States as demonstrators gathered to protest President Donald Trump.

Back to the Future star Lea Thompson posted a video encouraging supporters to make signs and attend a rally.

In a video, Thompson displayed several signs she said she was making, including “Equality is not radical,” “Healthcare, not warfare,” and “Make bullying wrong again.” She also stated, “Apparently, if 3.5% of a population protests in a sustained and peaceful way, it can topple authoritarian regimes. I know this is math, but that’s only 12 million of us, so we’ve gotten really close. I think we can do it tomorrow.”

The West Wing actor Bradley Whitford said on social media he was “out of the country working right now,” but urged supporters to “take advantage of their First Amendment rights this weekend and show up at your local ‘No Kings’ rally.”

He concluded: “I just want to take advantage of my own first amendment rights to point out the fact that Stephen Miller is a hateful fascist piece of shit.”

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill posted on Bluesky with a compilation of his favorite protest signs: “Wishing everyone a joyous NO KINGS DAY 3.0- Thank you to everyone across the globe for your participation in the Resistance… an inspiration to us ALL!!!”

Deadpool 2 actor Rob Delaney posted two photographs of himself. In one, he flashed a peace sign, which he said was “for the protesters.” In the other, he raised his middle finger, which he said was “for the GOP, corporate Dems & the greedy bigot cowards who abet them.”

Star Trek: Voyager actress Jeri Ryan said she would not be able to attend in person because of work but added that she would be “following along online and sharing what I can.”

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy actor Robert Picardo posted the message: “Resistance is not futile. #NoKings.” Picardo included an edited image of President Donald Trump wearing the cybernetic facepiece and tubing associated with the Borg from Star Trek.

Rosemary’s Baby actress Mia Farrow announced plans to join the New York City rally. “Together we can save our freedoms and American democracy.” She also urged supporters to “make our voices heard” and added: “No Kings Day!!!”

Singer and actress Barbra Streisand remarked:“Trump continues to try to slap his name on everything. The Kennedy Center and now a dollar bill. No living President has ever done this. He is not a monarch.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, known for Halloween and nbnn said on Instagram before heading to her local march, “We have to fight for the right to party, and I don’t mean the political party, because I don’t really care which political party you believe in, as long as you believe in the Constitution and the fundamental freedoms that the Constitution protects.””

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure co-star Alex Winter posted from Kansas City, writing: “KC represent.”

Actor Ethan Embry, who appears in Scream 7, said he planned to attend with a 92-year-old former Carter administration official. “Be aware today. Don’t let it consume you, but consider the violence we witnessed last no kings day. Care for your neighbor and come peacefully but aware and prepared,” Embry wrote.

Robert De Niro joined the New York City march, appearing on Seventh Avenue in Manhattan while holding a banner alongside New York Attorney General Letitia James and Rev. Al Sharpton.

“Every morning when I get up, I reach for my phone to look at the headlines of the day, and for some time now, I start every morning depressed about the latest outrage from our would-be king,” De Niro said in an interview about the march. “I mean, it’s amazing—every fucking day there’s something new and crazy.”

Kill Bill and Blade Runner actress Daryl Hannah posted: “IMPEACH CONVICT IMPRISON ‼️”

Two and a Half Men actor Jon Cryer attended a rally with Veep actor Matt Walsh. Cryer wrote. “Studio City California!! It’s massive,” Cryer wrote.

Actress Morgan Fairchild and actor Ed Begley Jr. also posted together. “#OnMyWalk to support all the #NoKings protests today with my buddy Ed Begley!” Fairchild wrote. “Hope everyone is having a great day! #BeKind Sending Love To You All!”

Bill Nye the Science Guy was interviewed at a ‘No Kings” rally in Philadelphia and remarked: “We are living at a very unusual and troubling times. What this administration is doing is exploiting, not really loopholes, but violating traditions or ignoring traditions, and taking advantage of things that are in the laws that were never intended to be used this way.”