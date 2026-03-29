Pro-Trump Kentucky Senate Republican candidate Nate Morris on Breitbart News Saturday said that Rep. Andy Barr’s (R-KY) call to have a statue of the outgoing Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in the Kentucky state capitol rotunda is “another example of ‘Amnesty Andy Barr’ being owned by Mitch.”

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle asked Morris, who was the last candidate to be endorsed by the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, about calls to have McConnell’s statue to be added to the state capitol rotunda.

Barr, Morris’s Republican primary opponent, in 2024 said that McConnell had laid the foundation of the modern Kentucky Republican Party and floated the idea of putting a statue of McConnell in the Kentucky Capitol rotunda.

“This is a groundbreaking for the future dominance of our values and our policies in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Barr said at the time.

WATCH — Nate Morris: Mitch McConnell Represents What’s Wrong with Our System:

When asked about these reports, Morris said on Breitbart News Saturday, “It’s another example of ‘Amnesty Andy Barr’ being owned by Mitch. Just remember Matt, just one year ago, he got on television and said that Mitch McConnell was his mentor, and he wanted to have a career identical to Mitch McConnell.”

He added, “That tells you all you need to know about Andy Barr.”

Morris remarked, “There’s been no one that’s been more adversarial in the United States Senate, maybe in the whole Congress, to President Trump than Mitch McConnell.”

He continued, saying that Barr “would cease to exist without Mitch McConnell’s money.”

Donald Trump Jr. wrote of McConnell’s statue, “It belongs in Kiev, not Kentucky.”

In contrast, Morris said he believes there should be a statue of Trump instead.

He contended, “There’s been no one that has had a greater impact on our economy, culture, and I believe this is something that has been long overdue.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.