DeSantis Signs Bill Renaming Florida Airport After Trump

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) signed a bill into law that would rename Florida’s Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in honor of President Donald Trump.

Under House Bill 919, signed by DeSantis on Monday, the state has the power “to name ‘major commercial service airports,” and it also renames the PBI airport after Trump, the Hill reported.

While DeSantis signed the bill, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would need to approve the name change. If approved, the name change “would take effect on July 1,” according to the outlet.

“Palm Beach International Airport is now officially … ‘President Donald J. Trump International Airport!'” Eric Trump wrote in a post on X. “Proud to have played a small role in making this happen.”

The signing of H.B. 919 comes after the Florida House voted 81-30 to approve the bill, and the Florida Senate voted 25-11, according to NBC Miami.

While Democrats such as Florida House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell expressed that Republicans had “decided to prioritize wasting five million” in taxpayer money on the renaming of the airport, Florida state Sen. Debbie Mayfield said it was “an honor” to present the bill to rename PBI after Trump, according to the outlet.

“It is an honor for me to present this bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport after the first Florida resident to be elected President of the United States,” Mayfield said in February.