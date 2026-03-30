Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters at the White House on Monday, March 30.

Leavitt will brief the press after President Donald Trump announced earlier Monday, “The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran.”

“Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business,’ we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet ‘touched,’” the president wrote on Truth Social.