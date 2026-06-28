Report: Iran and U.S. Make Agreement to Pause War, Engage in Talks

Iran and the United States have agreed to pause attacks and engage in talks this week, after the U.S. launched strikes against multiple targets in Tehran, leading to Iran launching retaliatory strikes on Bahrain and Kuwait, according to a recent report.

A “senior U.S. official” confirmed to Axios that the two countries had made the agreement and “plan to meet Tuesday” in Qatar.

The fighting between the two countries reportedly comes as a result of “competing interpretations” of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which the countries agreed to and signed.

The different interpretations of the agreement between the two countries are related to the Strait of Hormuz, according to the outlet.

One senior U.S. official explained to the outlet that the U.S. had “decided to stop all the kinetic activity.”

Breitbart News reported that one of the points in the MOU regarding the Strait of Hormuz states that the U.S. “will begin the removal of its naval blockade and any disturbances or impediments against the Islamic Republic of Iran”:

Immediately upon the signing of this MoU, the United States of America will begin the removal of its naval blockade and any disturbances or impediments against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and will fully end the naval blockade within 30 days. During this period, the traffic of vessels will be in proportion to the numbers of pre-war traffic being restored by the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America further undertakes to remove its forces from the proximity of the Islamic Republic of Iran within 30 days after the final Deal.

Breitbart News’s Simon Kent reported that Iran had targeted Bahrain and Kuwait “in response to U.S. airstrikes that hit the Islamic Republic.” This came after U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Saturday that the U.S. military “carried out another round of strikes” on Iran after Iran was reported to have attacked a Panama-flagged oil tanker.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, President Donald Trump shared that U.S. military aircraft had “struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites” in response to Iran violating a ceasefire agreement. Trump warned that “there may come a point” when the U.S. can no longer be reasonable and “will be forced to militarily complete the job.”

“United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN!” Trump said. “It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!”