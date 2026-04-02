“86 47” means “we’re out of mashed potatoes,” one No Kings protester claimed, refusing to explain what her sign meant during a protest in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

A woman at the protest held up a sign that read, “No Kings, 86 47, No War,” and Breitbart News’s Matthew Perdie asked her if she believed her sign was appropriate.

Typically, 86 means to “get rid” of someone by a variety of means, which can include murder. When asked if her sign meant to delete or kill President Trump, the woman appealed to ignorance, stating, “I didn’t say anything like that.”

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“I know you didn’t say that, but that sign often has that meaning,” Perdie said.

She then claimed it meant, “We’re out of mashed potatoes” before adding, “We’re not engaging.” Another man in the background tried to say that the sign simply meant Trump should step down.

Perdie then asked the protesters what they thought of the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump, which took place in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024, and they largely refused to answer, instead asking him to leave and telling others not to engage. Many sarcastic comments can be heard in the background of the video.

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Another man — whose voice sounded eerily similar to fictional SpongeBob SquarePants character Mr. Krabs — accused Perdie of trying to start something, but Perdie reminded him he was simply asking about the signs at the protest.

WATCH:

This was just one of many anti-Trump protests held across the country over the weekend, some of which descended into chaos. In Los Angeles, for example, some protesters opted to attack a federal building. Video from the scene shows protesters chucking pieces of concrete at Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents protecting the building.

Anti-Trump protesters also gathered in San Antonio, Texas, in an event that featured many members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Democratic Socialist Party, and Planned Parenthood, as detailed by Breitbart News:

On Saturday, the group listened to several speakers who denounced President Trump as a dictator, chanted anti-ICE slogans, and criticized the U.S.-Israeli military action in Iran. Breitbart Texas observed protesters as they chanted for several hours, led by members of the San Antonio Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) and other organizers, before beginning a march through the streets. Many in the group carried signs, some containing vulgar language, critical of the latest military action in Iran, and others calling for the complete abolishment of ICE.

Predictably, leftist celebrities championed the protests as well.

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