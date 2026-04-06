Exclusive: Levi Browde Details ‘Largest Civil Disobedience Movement in Chinese History’

“Death by torture is rampant” for Falun Gong practitioners in communist China, Levi Browde, the executive director of the Falun Dafa Information Center – which raises awareness about the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners in China – said during a discussion on Breitbart News Saturday, detailing the “largest civil disobedience movement in Chinese history” to expose the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Browde discussed the threats faced by Shen Yun performers – even leading to the cancellation of shows in the west – and, more so, what actual practitioners face under the heavy hand of the CCP’s dictatorial regime.

He noted that the popular performance group Shen Yun was started by people who practice Falun Gong – a Buddhist-based spiritual practice. It became so popular that the Chinese regime tried to eradicate it.

“And so for the last 25 years, if you’re a Falun Gong practitioner in China, you’re subjected to detention, torture – death by torture is rampant,” the human rights advocate explained.

“If you’re a Falun Gong practitioner in China, just like 25 years ago, it’s kind of like being a Jew in 1942 Warsaw. You’re at risk of detention, losing your housing, losing your schooling, being thrown in a prison, at risk of torture,” he emphasized, adding that it is difficult to estimate how many practitioners there are in China, as the communist country does not release that information easily. However, he said there are certainly tens of millions of practitioners in the country and others engaged in what he described as the “largest civil disobedience movement in Chinese history.”

LISTEN:

“And that largely comes down to a very grassroots movement to create leaflets and brochures that talk about not only what’s happening to Falun Gong in terms of persecution, but the real history of the Chinese Communist Party, and handing those out or sticking them on doors, usually under cover of night, in every major city, village, town all across China,” he said.

Browde added, “Falun Gong, out of necessity, to face this persecution, has really become a grassroots movement inside China to educate their fellow Chinese citizens of what the Chinese Communist Party is really about and what they’re really doing to Falun Gong.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.