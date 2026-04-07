Indianapolis Official Says His Home Was Shot 13 Times with ‘No Data Centers’ Note Left Behind

An Indianapolis, Indiana city councilor on Monday said his home was shot in what may be a politically motivated attack over a proposed data center in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.

“My 8-year-old son and I were not physically harmed, but we were awakened by the sound of gunfire. Like any parent, I immediately ran to him and reassured him that he was safe,” Ron Gibson, who is serving his third term in the Indianapolis City Council, said, reporting that someone fired 13 shots at his front door after midnight and left a note inside a zip-locked bag on the doorstep that read, “NO DATA CENTERS.”

Gibson continued, “This was not just an attack on my home, but endangered my child and disrupted the safety of our entire neighborhood. I understand that public service can bring strong opinions and disagreement, but violence is never the answer, especially when it puts families at risk.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the home around 9:00 a.m. local time Monday. Law enforcement found evidence of gunshots and believe it was “an isolated, targeted incident.” No suspect has been identified as of yet, and the FBI is aiding local law enforcement with the investigation.

Just days before the shooting, Gibson attended a Metropolitan Development Commission meeting to advocate for rezoning of 2505 North Sherman Drive, where the developer Metrobloks LLC aims to build a data center and other business offices.

Gibson said he was met with boos from the crowd after leaving the meeting.

“There are real benefits tied to this development. Construction is expected to support roughly 300 jobs over a three-year period,” Gibson said at the meeting.

During the meeting, the crowd was asked if they supported the proposal to build a data center; the majority of the crowd during the meeting disapproved.

The Metropolitan Development Commission approved the project last week; however, the proposal still has to be greenlit by the Indianapolis City-Council.

Project Martindale-Brightwood, one of the local groups against the data center proposal, condemned the shooting.

“Violence has no place in our community or our advocacy,” the group said in a statement. “We want to be clear: any signage or messaging at the scene is not affiliated with our organization and does not reflect who we are. Our work is rooted in peaceful, community-led advocacy grounded in respect and accountability.”

Indianapolis City-Council President Maggie Lewis said in a statement on Monday, “Differences in opinion are a natural and necessary part of civic life. But violence, threats, and intimidation are not forms of dialogue — they are attacks on our shared commitment to democracy, civil discourse, and community safety.”