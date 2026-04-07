Sanctuary New York Freed from Jail Thrice-Deported Illegal Alien Accused of Kidnapping 4-Yr-Old Girl

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested a thrice-deported illegal alien accused of kidnapping a little girl after the sanctuary state of New York freed him from jail and sent him back into the community.

On March 28, police in Long Island, New York, allege that 38-year-old illegal alien Carlos Corte-Corte of Ecuador kidnapped a four-year-old girl from a laundromat while she was there with her mother. Police located the girl at a nearby library hours after her kidnapping.

Following his initial arrest for kidnapping and cruelty towards a child, Corte-Corte was released from jail back into the community rather than being turned over to ICE agents. The move is a result of New York’s strict sanctuary policy that shields illegal aliens from federal immigration enforcement.

On March 31, ICE agents arrested Corte-Corte and put him into deportation proceedings.

“This three-time deported criminal illegal alien, Carlos Corte-Corte, kidnapped an innocent four-year-old girl from a laundromat on Long Island,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said in a statement:

New York sanctuary politicians chose to release this kidnapper from jail to prey on more innocent children rather than cooperate with ICE law enforcement. Sanctuary politicians must stop putting politics above public safety. This type of insanity leads to more crimes and more innocent victims. Thanks to our ICE law enforcement, this sicko is off our streets. [Emphasis added]

Indeed, Corte-Corte illegally crossed the United States-Mexico border on three occasions in 2020 and was deported each time. At a later date, unknown to federal officials, Corte-Corte crossed the border a fourth time and eventually made his way to Long Island.

Months ago, ICE Director Todd Lyons urged New York Attorney General Leticia James (D) in a letter to ensure that criminal illegal aliens were not being routinely released from state and local jails. James’s office never responded to Lyons’s letter.

From January 20 through December 1, 2025, New York has released from jail nearly 7,000 illegal aliens charged with crimes after refusing to honor ICE detainers.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.