Rep. Maria Salazar’s (R-FL) “DIGNIDAD Act” has the potential to benefit “a pool of millions” of illegal aliens, left-leaning fact-checkers at Politifact acknowledge.

The fact-check report from Politifact examines remarks by Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) in which he calls the DIGNIDAD Act a “mass amnesty,” as the bill gives green cards, and thus offers naturalized citizenship, to about 2.5 million so-called “DREAMer” illegal aliens and provides roughly 10.5 million illegal aliens with work permits that they can indefinitely renew to stay in the United States.

While Politifact argues there is no “agreed-upon definition” for the term “amnesty,” fact-checkers admitted that the bill will allow millions to stay in the U.S. without the threat of deportation.

“There’s a pool of millions of people who potentially could benefit from the Dignity Act, which would allow them to earn legal status if they met certain criteria, including paying $7,000 in fines and passing criminal background checks,” the Politifact report states.

The report calls Gill’s statement “partially accurate” and rates it “half true,” only because the congressman did not include details about the bill in his post.

Steven Camarotta with the Center for Immigration Studies told Politifact that the DIGNIDAD Act is, without question, an amnesty for illegal aliens.

“The bill is unambiguously an amnesty for some people, and it’s a generous one,” Camarotta said.

In addition to its amnesty provisions, the DIGNIDAD Act would more than double employment-based legal immigration to the U.S. Those on such employment green cards can apply for naturalized citizenship after having lived in the U.S. for just five years, indicating that the bill would hugely increase annual naturalizations.

The bill similarly codifies the Optional Practical Training (OPT), which gives a 15.5 percent discount to businesses that hire foreign U.S. graduates over Americans who recently graduated from colleges and universities.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.