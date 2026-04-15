President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, is making clear that the White House opposes amnesty for illegal aliens, as Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) publicly urges the president to support her “DIGNIDAD Act,” which would give green cards to millions of illegal aliens and indefinite work permits to millions more.

“What do you think about the bill in Congress called the DIGNIDAD Act, which some say will provide amnesty to illegal immigrants?” a reporter with the Daily Signal asked Homan late on Tuesday outside the White House.

“I’m not going to comment on pending legislation, but the president has been clear on day one, and so have I, no amnesty,” Homan said.

Salazar, in recent weeks, has made public pleas to the Trump administration to get behind her DIGNIDAD Act, which offers green cards, and thus a path to naturalized citizenship, to about 2.5 million illegal aliens considered “DREAMers” as well as amnesty to about 10.5 million illegal aliens via work permits that can be renewed indefinitely.

In an interview with Brian Kilmeade, Salazar said her DIGNIDAD Act “is the future of the Republican Party,” and suggested Republicans pass the amnesty so that Democrats can no longer call them racist.

“Everyone knows that the coalition … we’re a part of the coalition that put Trump into the White House,” Salazar said. “He says it himself. ‘I won the seven swing states, and four them, the Hispanics put me over the top and I won the popular vote.’ He’s the guy, that’s why I’m saying, ‘Hey, Mr. President, you have to sign this bill.'”

Aside from the amnesty provisions, the DIGNIDAD Act would also freeze the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda for two years for all illegal aliens who claim to be eligible for the amnesty.

Thus far, the DIGNIDAD Act has garnered support from 19 House Republicans, including Reps. Mike Lawler (R-NY), Monica De La Cruz (R-TX), Nick LaLota (R-NY), and Zachary Nunn (R-IA), among others.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.