Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Conference

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters at the White House on Wednesday, April 15.

Leavitt will brief the media alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler on Tax Day to discuss the changes the second Trump administration has made to tax laws to help Americans, such as a permanent large tax cut for citizens and no taxes on tips or overtime.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett will hold a separate press conference later Wednesday to go over other changes to tax law relevant to their agencies.