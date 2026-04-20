President Donald Trump’s United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is actively re-vetting migrants awarded green cards, asylum, and other benefits under former President Joe Biden, the agency’s director confirmed.

Over the weekend, USCIS Director Joe Edlow told One America News that the Trump administration has kicked its fraud probes into high gear, specifically going after fraudsters who came to the U.S. under the Biden administration.

“In terms of the people that are perpetrating fraud: Stop, because we are going to find you,” Edlow said in the interview, which he later shared on X.

“And even if you’ve already [committed fraud], and you think you’ve gotten away with it, we’re going back,” Edlow said. “As you noted earlier, we are looking at old cases, we are going back and re-vetting cases for people who were granted green cards and granted other benefits during the Biden administration, when there was no vetting. There’s vetting now, and we’re looking at these old cases, so be prepared to face the consequences.”

In February, Edlow revealed to members of Congress that the Trump administration had uncovered immigration fraud in the majority of cases referred to and completed by USCIS investigators.

“Since January 20, 2025, USCIS officers have made nearly 33,000 fraud referrals to our Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate — a 138% increase compared to the average yearly referrals of the previous administration,” Edlow said.

“Our Fraud Detection and National Security team completed investigations into more than 21,000 cases, identifying fraud in 65% of them,” he revealed. “Our officers conducted over 7,000 site visits and more than 26,000 social media checks to identify national security, public safety, fraud, and anti-American concerns.”

Earlier this year, USCIS launched Operation PARRIS to re-review refugee cases in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, particularly refugees from Somalia, a country known for its widespread immigration fraud tactics.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.