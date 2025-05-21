Michigan Democrat Senate Candidate Mallory McMorrow Fundraises to Help Illegals Avoid Deportation

Democrat Michigan Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow fundraised for a leftist group that, in part, actively helps illegal immigrants avoid deportation.

McMorrow, who currently serves as a state senator in Michigan, held a book signing in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, last week. A flier noted that proceeds from the event would directly benefit the group Immigrant Rights Action which actively assists illegal immigrants in avoiding law enforcement, even deeming Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids a “direct attack on our community.”

The group, for instance, has an FAQ page where it urges illegal immigrants residing in the U.S. to “make a plan with your loved ones in case you are picked up by ICE,” urging them to speak to a lawyer before traveling outside of the country. They also provide a family preparedness packet to assist illegal immigrants.

They then list a few scenarios of how an illegal immigrant should handle being approached by ICE. If an ICE agent, for instance, tells an alleged illegal to stay where they are, the group urges them to “use your right to remain silent!” and make it clear they do “not consent to a search.”

If ICE comes to the illegal’s home, Immigrant Rights Action instructs them, “DO NOT OPEN THE DOOR.” They then tell them to ask to see a warrant.

“If they are looking for someone else, ask them to leave their contact information. You don’t have to tell them where to find the person. You should not lie,” it continues.

This group also strongly advocates for driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants.

Further, the group also assists illegal immigrants in enrolling their children in school.

“We work with registrar offices across various school districts and the Bucks County Intermediate Unit to ensure families are gathering proper documentation and completing requirements so that every child accesses their right to an education,” they write, detailing their services, which also includes help in “scheduling immunizations through Bucks County Department of Health, enrollment in the Ann Silverman Community Health Clinic, and referrals to other healthcare and/or service providers.”

They seem to also hold events designed to help teach illegals how to better avoid deportation.

Former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers, who is also running for the Senate seat, highlighted his Democrat opponent’s seeming commitment to putting illegal immigrants — not Americans — first.

“Mallory McMarxist is raising money for a group that teaches illegal immigrants how to avoid deportation — and refuses to answer why. McMarxist puts illegal immigrants first, I put MICHIGAN FIRST!” he exclaimed, sharing a video of McMorrow ignoring questions about her fundraising for this group.

This coincides with the broader picture of Democrats across the country rallying for illegal immigrants over the American people, with their rush to aid Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien who was deported to his native El Salvador by the Trump administration, serving as a prime example. Many Democrats have visited El Salvador on his behalf.