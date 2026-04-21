Watch Live: House Ethics Committee Decides Fate of Democrat Accused of Stealing Millions from FEMA

The House Ethics committee meets to decide on a penalty for Democrat Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick for allegedly stealing millions from FEMA on Tuesday, April 21.

Cherfilus-McCormick was found by the committee last month to have committed 25 violations in relation to $5 million dollars taken from FEMA for COVID-19 relief funds that allegedly went to her personal political campaign fund.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed criminal charges against the Democrat congresswoman who faces up to 50 years in prison, while Republicans have called for her to be expelled from the House.